TUPELO --Earl Gardner, 63, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on 10/28/2020 at Chapel of Associated Family Funeral. Visitation will be on Wednesday 1:00p.m-2:00p.m. at Memorial Chapel. Please visit our website for more information.. associatedfuneral.com.

