Ellis E. Gardner was born September 28, 1932 in Snow Lake, Arkansas. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at an early age at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Snow Lake, Arkansas. In August 1962, he married Doris Faye Davis, and to this union came four beautiful children: Michael (Staci), Brenda, Patricia, and Pam, who preceded him in death. He was also father to Dennis Gordon, Alice Faye Gordon Roberson (Willie), and Kenneth Gordon. Ellis lived in Chicago, Illinois most of his life. He was employed by the Chicago Housing Authority as manager of maintenance. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Visitation walk through will be Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
