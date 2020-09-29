Glenda Pace Gardner, 64, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 30, 1956 to the late Dennison Pace and the late Jessie White Pace In Tupelo. She retired from Super Sagless after 45 years of service. She was a member of South Marietta Independent Baptist Church. Glenda leaves behind her 3 beloved fur babies, JoJo, Princess, and Annie. She enjoyed flower gardening, going to church, and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be private with burial in Ozark Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 3 sons; Randy (Kimberly) Cates of Mantachie, Adam (Atesa) Gardner of Mantachie, and Nicky Gardner of Mantachie, and a daughter; Jessie (Ernesto) Grande of Mantachie, grandchildren; Jordan and her husband Max, Dustin, Teryn, Kennedy, Dugan, Daniel and his wife Brooke, A.J., Nelia, Alayna, Grayson, Bella, Caelen, 2 great grandchildren, Maddox, and Bentley, 3 sisters; Brenda (Terry) Rogers of Muscle Shoals, AL, Linda (Jimmy) Hallmark of Kirkville, Joyce (Jimmy) Galloway of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul Michael Gardner, her parents; Dennison and Jessie Pace, brother; Tommy Pace, 2 sisters; Betty Westmoreland, and Peggy Houston. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
