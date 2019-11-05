CORINTH -- Gregory Leo Gardner, 60, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, November 7 at 12:00 pm at Macedonia MB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

