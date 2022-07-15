Henry Louis Gardner, Jr. passed away at his resident on July 14, 2022 surrounded by the love of family. A faithful member of Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for over sixty years and served on the Deacon Board for fifty of those years. He was ever so faithful to his office as deacon of his church and was mindful of the charge which Paul gave in I Timothy 3. A retired employee of Pen Air/ Rockwell where he worked forty-five years. A member of the Wilson Chapel Masonic Lodge #350. Grave-Side Service will be held at 11:00 on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Marvin McWhorther Officiating Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gardner family in their time of bereavement. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at www.grayson-porters.com He is survided by his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Mary Gardner, one son Stanley (Shellie) Gardner; two grandchildren, Nicole and Stanley, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Jeremiah; two brothers, Willie (Pasty) Gardner, Lee Andrew Gardner; two sisters, Ella (John) Hersey, Mary A. Gardner and a host of other relatives and life-long friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry L. Gardner, Sr., and Eugenia Gates Gardner, two sisters and two brothers.
