SHANNON, MS -- Lee Grady Gardner, 76, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi . Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Noon at Pine Grove M.B. Church in Shannon, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 3:00 until 6:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

