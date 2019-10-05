Micheal Gardner, 61, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home. He was born February 19, 1958 to the late Paul Gardner and the late Reba Culver Gardner. He was a member of South Marietta Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on anything that involved being around his family. Services will be 1:00 pm on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Gentry officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 today, Oct. 6. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Macy Gardner; sons: Adam (Atesa) Gardner, Nicky Gardner, and Randy (Kimberly) Cates; daughter, Jessie (Ernesto) Grande; 12 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren;brother, Stevie Gardner; sisters: Rhonda (Jerry) Burns and Shelly (Jason) Varnon. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Ernesto Grande, Dustin Cates, Daniel Grande, Jerry Burns, A.J. Grande Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

