72, passe away on Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus. Johnny Lee Gardner "NUTE" was born to his late parents, Henry Gardner and Julia King on July 24, 1947 in Chickasaw Co. He retired from United Furniture, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. "NUTE" is survived by his wife, Arvalla Gardner. One daughter; Bridgette Brandon (Tony). Two sons; Jonny Lee Gardner, Jr. (Gussie) and Jasper Gardner. One sister; Doris McDaniel. Two brothers; Charles Gardner and Lou Thomas Gardner. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, Genora Johnson, Annie Ruth Sims, Bertha Mae Tumblin, Henry Gardner, Willie Gardner, and Ambrose Gardner. The visitation will be Fri., Sept. 13, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at Zion Springs MBC with Rev. Nolan Elzie officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
