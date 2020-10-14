passed away on October 4, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forrest Hill Cemetery, Corinth, MS. Dr. Eric Betts, Pastor of Macedonia M.B. Church will be officiating. Face Covering and social distancing will be required. Ruby was born August 22, 1944 to the late Freddie Lee Gardner and Ruby Lucille Shumpert Gardner in Kossuth, MS. She attended Mt. Pleasant and Scale Street Elementary schools. She was a 1962 graduate of Easom High School of Corinth, MS., with a class that still remains close and supportive of each other. She also attended Jackson State University of Jackson, MS. She was a lifelong member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Corinth, MS She was employed with the United States Postal Service of Chicago, IL until her health failed. She was married to Willie Chapman of Chicago, IL. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her paternal grandparents, Ambrose and Lula Buford Gardner and her maternal grandparents,George and Ludella "Nellie" Nun Shumpert. She leaves to mourn her passing: 2 sons, Dexter Gardner (Tonya) of Guys, TN., and Daryl Gardner (Tyrie) of Evanston, IL., 4 grandchildren: Deja Gardner and Daylen Gardner of Guys, TN., Zachary Gardner and Sydney Gardner of Evanston,IL., 1 Brother: Alec Gardner (Donna) and 2 sisters, Freida Miller and Peggy Lasley all of Corinth, MS., 1 uncle, Rev. Walter Shumpert of Knoxville, TN., 3 aunts, Doris Gardner Agnew and JoAnn Shumpert Barton both of Corinth, MS., and Lorrine Shumpert Rowland of Oak Ridge, TN; a circle of close-knit cousins and other relatives and friends.
