William Cecil Gardner, 84, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @11:00 A.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden (Graveside). Visitation will be on 4-6P.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.

