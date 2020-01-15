John William Garling Jr., 78, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born in New Albany,MS, March 31,1941 to the late John William Sr. and Lenora Owen Garling. He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in New Albany. He enjoyed wood working and was a very active board member of the American Red Cross. He was a musician which he played the bass guitar. He was a ham radio operator. He was an electronic repairman in his own business, Central Electronics in New Albany. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18,2020 at 1:00 pm at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Brownie Towhill officiating, with Cole Childs presenting a eulogy. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gay Garling; one daughter, Julianne Briscoe (Harry) of New Albany; one step daughter, Alicia Phillips (Dick) of Chattanooga, TN; one step son, Gregory Roberts of New Albany; one sister, Joann Vance of New Albany; seven grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his daughter, Blondell Smith Garling. Pallbearers will be the members of Ham Radio Operators Club, which he was a member. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18,2020 from 10am till 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to make donations to the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
68°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 50F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 50F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 6:27 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.