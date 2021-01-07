Ruth Rhodes Garling, age 87, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2021 with Terri and Jason holding her hands. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Garling was born August 22, 1933 Benton County, MS to Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes. She was married to Lawrence Allan Garling. Born and raised on 160-acre farm in Benton County Mississippi. Second youngest of 13 children. Straight out of high school her first job was with Benton County Schools. She also worked as Business Manager in both Union County Schools and Marshall County Schools before moving to Jackson to work with the Mississippi Department of Education. She was active in various educational associations and she was the first woman president of the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials. She retired from MDE in 1987 as the Director of School Finance. Her retirement was brief and she began a new career in the private sector. She was a co-founder of Courage Technologies and continued to work with School Districts and Law Enforcement as CEO. She was still coming to work every day at age 87 with no plans to stop. She wanted the best for everyone especially those she loved. She always was very kind and generous to people in need, often total strangers. She loved animals particularly her cats. We plan to celebrate Ruth's life on her birthday, August 22 at Soulshine. Preceded in death by her husband, Allan Garling; parents, Morris Van Buren Rhodes Mary Ethel Edwards Rhodes; and her siblings. Survivors daughter Terri Joye Garling and friend Angi Webb. Business partner, neighbor and best friend of 30 years Jason Calhoun. Numerous nieces and nephews. Her special friends that she made and cherished at Soulshine in Flowood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Hill Animal Sanctuary 144 Sanctuary Loop, Caledonia, MS 39740. You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
