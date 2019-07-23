TUPELO -- Michael Wayne Garmon, 57, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona. Visitation will be on 4-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.

