Billy Joe Garner, 66, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, peacefully at his residence in New Albany. He was born in Union County to the late Archie Norwood and Rosie M. Garner. Billy attended New Albany Schools. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School with the class of 1974. He worked several factory jobs in and around the New Albany area. His final job was at Piper Impact in 2007, where he had a work accident which left him severely disabled. Billy Joe was a faithful and dedicated member of the Highway 178 Church of Christ, where he worked for the Lord until his work accident. He enjoyed and took the work of the Lord serious. He was glad to evangelize, baptize, teach, lead song service, and work with the Brothers doing whatever needed to be done. Several years ago, his membership was placed at New Albany Church of Christ. Billy met and married the love of his life, Benita. They were married 42 years. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Benita Garner of New Albany, MS, daughter Kenesha Sweezer of New Albany, MS, son Dale McAlister of Colorado Springs, CO, and the late Keontae Golden, sister Jamie Blake of Racine, WI, brother Aree (Onie) Pulliam of San Antonio, TX, brother in laws: Ricky (Debra) Golden of Atlanta, GA, Elvin Golden of Racine, WI, and Eddie (Tomeka) Golden of New Albany, MS; sister-in-law Rosie (Raczynski) Graham of Georgia; and a host of grandchildren that cheered his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Keontae Golden, sister Lucie Ann Garner and his twin sister Betty J. Garner, brothers Henry Garner, James Garner, and Charles Garner. Viewing will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at New Albany Church of Christ. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Albany Church of Christ. Face masks required. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
