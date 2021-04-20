Brenda Garner, 71, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn . Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at New Life Cemetery, Rienzie . Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 4:00 p.m -6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www. agnewandsons.com .

