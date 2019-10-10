MYRTLE -- Deacon William Garner, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at Union County Health & Rehab Bratton Road in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday October 13, 2019 2:00 at Shady Grove M.B. Church 1341 CR 73 Myrtle, MS . Visitation will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle . Serenity Simmons of New Albany is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.