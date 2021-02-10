George Wayne Garner, 62, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Oxford Health and Rehab. He loved people, but mostly loved his wife Jan. He loved his God and was very faithful in trying to please his Heavenly Father till the very end of his life. George was so loving, tender hearted and he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He will be missed by so many. He really enjoyed his fellowship with the ones that he met with every Sunday morning and always had an encouraged message each Sunday, which will be missed by so many. George leaves behind his precious wife of 39 years, Jan of Randolph; Brothers-John of Ecru; David (Laura) of Arkansas; brother-in-law-Johnny Oliver of Braselton, GA; special "adopted" son Bradley (Elizabeth) Harbur of CA. Special "adopted" daughter-Ariana Fallin of Pontotoc. Adopted grandsons-Corbin and Aaron Harbur of CA and two grandsons due in May (which he was looking forward to). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents-Rojar and Earlene; brother-Dlon; sister-Karen; sisters-in-law-Cheri Oliver and Tami Garner. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 12 noon at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Officiating will be Rob Eberhardt. Special Memories presented by Danny Allen and Leo Mask. Special music by Jock Adams. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
