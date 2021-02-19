George Garner, 62, passed away Saturday, February 06, 2021, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21, 12pm until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.

