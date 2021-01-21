Howard Garner, 62, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence in Ripley. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Howard will be 9 AM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Howard was born on June 9, 1958 in Louisiana, the son of the late Milton and Vera Mae Sweatman Garner. He was a 1977 graduate of Ripley High School and was employed as a carpenter for local construction companies that included Hardin Construction Company. A simple man who enjoyed the simple way of life, Howard was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and"hot rods", which he had owned a few in his earlier years. Survivors include one brother, James Garner, a host of cousins, and the Carter Family. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
