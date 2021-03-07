Thomas (Tom/Tommy) Franklin Garner III, 78, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Booneville, MS, on February 2, 1943, to the late Thomas F. Garner, Jr. and Leola Grisham Garner. Tom was a Christian and a faithful member of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Tom was a 1960 graduate of Wheeler High School where he played baseball, and was chosen Mr. Wheeler High School. He also graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he was the shortstop the year his team won the State Junior College Baseball Championship. Tom graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. degree in business. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Tom had a successful career in industrial sales for over 50 years. He and his wife owned and operated All-Storage Products, Inc. for 31 years until they retired. Tom enjoyed attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball games his entire life. He was a dedicated Razorback fan for over 50 years. He enjoyed family vacations to the beach and the Rocky Mountains (especially skiing in Colorado with family and friends). Tom loved music, going to concerts, and listening to his music collection. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and other family and friends. He especially enjoyed visiting his farmhouse in Mississippi. Tom was a past member and chairman of the Central Arkansas Christian School Development Council, The Razorback Foundation, and the Loin Back Rib Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Spain of Booneville, MS, and his mother-in-law, Billie Jane Davis, of Corinth, MS. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Carolyn, and three children: Kimberly Garner, Thomas Franklin Garner IV (Ashley), Elizabeth Garner, and three grandchildren: Caroline Parker, Thomas Franklin Garner V, and Beckett Emerson Garner as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members. A memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ on Saturday, April 17, at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Southern Christian Children's Home, P. O. Box 649, Morrilton, AR 72110-0649, or Central Arkansas Christian Schools, 1 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118. He will be missed until we all meet again in Heaven one day. Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal
