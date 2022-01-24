Ik Su "Kim" Garner, age 79, left this world suddenly on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Ik Su was born on November 16, 1943, in Incheon, South Korea. She grew up in South Korea during the Korean War and graduated from high school in 1961. After graduating from high school, Ik Su helped take care of her 7 brothers and sisters while working at post war machining factories and a beauty salon. Ik Su married Danny Garner on March 3, 1972. Danny was in the United States Air Force and they were stationed at Osan Air base in Osan, South Korea; England Air Force Base in Alexandria, Louisiana and again at Osan Air Base before moving to Mississippi in 1977. Ik Su remained a housewife and mother until her death. She loved to travel, laugh and spend time with friends and her cats but mostly with her grandson that she was so proud of. She is survived by her husband Danny of Aberdeen, Mississippi; her daughter, Su "Su Chin" Hale (Monty), of Houston, Texas; her grandson, James Hale; her sisters and brothers, Duk Sun Kim, Un Su Kim, Hui Su Kim, Pong Su Kim, Mi Ae Kim, Jin Su Kim; and numerous nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Ik Su was preceded in death by her parents, Young Ok and Sang Suk Kim; and her older brother, Duk Su Kim. Funeral services for IkSu "Kim" will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, from 12:00 pm until the funeral hour at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Street, Memphis, TN.
