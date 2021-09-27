Jeniffer Ann Walters Garner, 51, met her Creator on Sunday evening, Sept. 26, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo. Jeniffer had battled COPD for some time. Jeniffer was born on July 28, 1970 in Aberdeen to the late Eugene Walters and Joyce Walters. She attended the public schools of Saltillo and spent her working life as a professional home organizer and landscape architect. A lifelong Tupelo area native, Jeniffer was a member of the Tri-County Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and making floral arrangements from her garden grown flowers. A master cook, she was a devoted mother and grandmother "GiGi" that revered spending time with her boys and their families. A service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Chris Jordan, officiating. Visitation will be from 5PM-service time Wednesday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed 6pm Wed. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jeniffer is survived by her two sons, Joshua Garner and wife, Kathryne of Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Britten "Britt" Garner and wife, Melina of Tupelo. Two grandchildren, Reagan and Luke Garner and one grandson due in February to be born to Britt and Melina, Riley Garner; the boy's father, Dwayne Garner of Tupelo. She was one of 13 children and 5 siblings survive She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Joyce and 7 siblings. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 388O2.
