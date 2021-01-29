Norma Karen Garner, 57, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home. She was owner of K and R Grocery for 12 years and worked with her brother, in construction, for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. She also loved to cook and put a smile on everyone's face. Karen is survived by her daughter, Ariana Fallin; companion and special friend, Ray McCarver; brothers, George Garner(Jan), John Garner, and David Garner(Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Rojar Garner; mother, Earlene Garner; and brother, Dlon Garner. Services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Garner Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 5-8PM and Sunday, January 31, 1PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.