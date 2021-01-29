Norma Karen Garner, 57, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home. She was owner of K and R Grocery for 12 years and worked with her brother, in construction, for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. She also loved to cook and put a smile on everyone's face. Karen is survived by her daughter, Ariana Fallin; companion and special friend, Ray McCarver; brothers, George Garner(Jan), John Garner, and David Garner(Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Rojar Garner; mother, Earlene Garner; and brother, Dlon Garner. Services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Garner Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 5-8PM and Sunday, January 31, 1PM until service time.

