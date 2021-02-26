Laverne Cox Garner, 92, started her new life in Heaven on February 25, 2021. She was born in Smithville, MS on April 4, 1928, and was a daughter to the late Lester Cox and Sadie Paramore Cox. Laverne grew up in a very large family with 9 other siblings and learned early the value of family. She graduated from Smithville High School and lived her entire life in Smithville. She married the love of her life, Herbert Garner, on April 8, 1949, and together they were blessed with a large loving family. She and Herbert were married 69 years and during that time she had a very important career, she was a homemaker. Of all her accomplishments in life, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the most joy. She was very involved in the community. She was a charter member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Amory, where she worked in the nursery, was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and a member of the United Methodist Women. Laverne loved her church family, liked to listen to Gospel music, and her faith in the Lord gave her a strong confidence in her daily walk. She also volunteered at the Food Pantry helping serve those in need. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the grandkids doing various outdoor activities. She liked working in her garden, cooking for family, and traveling. In fact, they traveled with Eloise and Charles Jones to many places and during her lifetime, she traveled to all the 50 states. She was an avid fan of Mississippi State, the Chicago Cubs, and the Smithville Seminoles. Laverne would occasionally take a day off cooking and would enjoy eating at Pickle's on the Hill, Pickle Barrel, and Cracker Barrel. Laverne will be missed greatly yet her loved ones know she is with her Lord and Savior. They will always be thankful to God for the blessing of Laverne. Left behind to cherish the memories of her is her daughter, Patsy Lucius (Marty), Smithville; son, Dennis Garner (Martha), Smithville; grandchildren, Brad Garner (Stephanie), Chad Garner (Megan), Heather Pannell (Randy), and Jeremy Lucius; great-grandchildren, Landen, Raylee Quinn, Ryan, Wren, Addi Mae, and Finn; sister, Jean Ausborn, Amory; Robert "Bob" Cox, New Albany; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Gail Pierce, Judy Earnest, Pam Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; two infant children, Lester Wayne and Lisa Laverne Garner; her brothers, Loyd, Bert, Gerald Doug and Wayne Cox; her sisters, Leola Reedy and Virginia O'Quinn. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS with Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being her grandsons and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Crusaders Sunday School Class at St. Andrew's, Bill Griffith, and Billy Pierce. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, PO Box 535, Amory, MS, 38821 or the Amory Food Pantry, PO Box 64, Amory, MS, 38821, ATTN: Rodney Summerford.
