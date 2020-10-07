Ronald Ottis Garner, 71, a gentle, meek soul and devoted husband, father and friend to many, transformed from this life to his life eternal on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. Ron was born in Gulfport, the only child of the late Ottis Garner and Nell Townsend Garner. He graduated from Gulfport High School, served a term in the United States Marine Corps, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi in 1971 where he received a degree in Architecture. Ron's eye and skill for building and designing structures were legendary. He spent much of his adult life with the Canizaro/Trigiani Architectural Firm in Jackson, MS. He moved to Tupelo in 1990 and married Betty Blaylock Garner in 1992. He began his own business, Ron Garner Architect, and practiced until his death. Ron was a consummate lover of humanity-especially little children, many of whom he was a "Pop Pop" to. He respected the least, last and most vulnerable among us as a major tenant of his spirituality and Catholic faith. He was an active and faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo where he served in many capacities including Lector, Eucharist Minister and Pastoral Council. An avid history buff, Ron's life was enriched by his studious devotion to the history of about anything. In his later years as a way of giving back, Ron served as a substitute teacher in the Lee County School System. He was a master at the grill and brought joy to many who were privy to his excellent culinary skills. He loved detailing automobiles, spending time with his sons, wife, and grandchildren, and his extended family at St. James and all over the Mid South. Ron's living was an example of devotion to good causes and the enrichment of all mankind. He will be sorely missed. A Mass will be recited at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy and Father Henry Shelton officiating. Entombment in the St. James Columbarium will follow at a later date. Visitation is from 9:30-service time on Thursday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting their special friends. The service may be viewed at 10:30 AM on the St. James web page at https://www.facebook.com/StJames-Catholic-Church-Tupelo-425836438235299/videos/. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Ron is survived by his loving family: his wife, Betty Blaylock Garner of Tupelo; his sons, Jason Scott Garner (Mari) of Fairview, TN and their daughter Ashlyn and son Caden, and Jonathan Greig Garner (Aiyana) of Southaven, MS; the children's mother, Janys G. Canizaro (Pete) of Brandon, MS; his Blaylock family by marriage; several extended family members whom he loved dearly, Drew Poppelreiter (Emily) of Olive Branch, MS and their daughter Addie, Anna Poole (Perry) of Henderson, TN and their son, John Henry, Sarah Trace (Zack) of Louisville, KY and their son, Aidan, Simon Poppelreiter of Saltillo, and Pop Pop's special little buddies, Wrylan Caver and Will Tanner, both of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Ron may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to St. James Catholic Church, P. O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.