Carolyn Faye Garner Rutherford, age 64, was born December 6, 1956 in Union County to the late Allen Garner and the late Hattie Spears. She departed her life on September 8, 2021 at her home. At a early age she professed a hope in Christ and later became a member of Victor Chapel in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Felderick Rutherford of Tupelo, MS. One God-daughter, Lawanda Batie of Tupelo, MS. Two brothers: James (Sylvia) Garner and Jermaine (Jajuana) Story both of Ripley, MS. Three sisters: Jackie Lacey of Detroit, MI, Carolyn (Paul) Pierce of Cordova, TN and Sophia (Jonathan) West of Ripley, MS. Five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one special aunt; Sallie Rutherford of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 12pm-8pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6pm-8pm. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. John Church Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
