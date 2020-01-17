Terry Lynn Garner, 72, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born July 7, 1947 in New Albany to the late Arlie Clinton and Lila Purdon Garner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from the State Highway Department and was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 2:00p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. Unite Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by numerous cousins and a special cousin, Barbara Crump. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
