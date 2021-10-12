Betty Elnaro Young Garner Wages, 83, passed away October 12, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo. She worked at Ecru Shirt Factory then later at Ms Eaton. She was very passionate about ministry and the time she spent preaching. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family wholeheartedly. She enjoyed cooking Sunday lunch for her family to have everyone together. She is survived by her son, David Wages(Wanda); grandsons, Michael Wages and Brandon Wages; six great grandchildren, Destiny, Austin, Parker, Dalton, Jayden, and Gavin Wages; brothers, Jay Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Frankie Roberts, and Luther Roberts; sisters, Sally Lantrip, Louise Price, Betty Braddock;, and Sheryl Maxey; and 15 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Henry and Johnny Roberts; husbands, Ervin Wages and Every Garner; and her mother, Ollie Honnell. Services will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Barber and Bro. Jackie Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Michael Wages, Brandon Wages, Austin Wages, Tony Pate, Robbie Pate, and Justin Pate. Visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 11AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.