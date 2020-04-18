Marie Jacquelyn Garnett, age 88, passed away peacefully at home Apr. 17, 2020 She was the wife of loving husband Willard Garnett; beloved mother of Michael Garnett (Michaels Myers), Stephen Garnett (Susan), and David Garnett (Deborah); thedear Grandmother of Millie (Andy) Dyson, Justin (Colleen) Garnett, Adam (Joanna) Garnett, Josh (former spouse Claire) Garnett and Erin Garnett and the loving great grandmother of Abby, Ethan, Hailey, Natalie, Emory, Emma, Miles and Evan. She was sister to the late Paul (the late Joan) Colletta, the late Jasper (the late Jean) Colletta and Josephine (the late Raymond) Eisele and a dear Aunt, Great Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Born in St. Louis, Mo on Feb. 7, 1932 to Italian immigrant parents- the late Joseph and Filomena (Fannie) Colletta, Marie was a graduate of Beaumont High School where she was a cheerleader and member of Eta Beta Pi sorority. After marrying Will, her husband of 67 years, she lived half her life in St. Louis, MO as a 'super mom' raising three boys in a tiny North County house. She was a member of St. Jerome Parish and was known as Dr. Marie to her neighbors- always ready to help with self-taught knowledge and advice. In 1978 she moved to Tupelo, MS where she made many close friends both through work and at St. James Parish where she attended mass and volunteered along with her husband. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and an avid sports fan- Notre Dame was her adopted team. Marie loved her family and worked at the gift shop at NMMC to bankroll her slush fund used to buy presents for all her kids, grand and otherwise. She never missed a birthday or anniversary. Will and his sons are extremely grateful for all the prayers and support of friends and family during Marie's hospice time at home. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Friends may gather at 11 am in the cemetery to greet the family from their vehicles. A register book will be available. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the Garnett family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family expresses gratitude for your many kind expressions of sympathy.
