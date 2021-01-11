Jennie Louise Garrett, 78, of Michie, TN, passed away January 9, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Glen Jones and Bro. Steve Nichols will officiate the service. Visitation is set for Monday, January 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home - East and Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Jennie was born November 2, 1942 in Tennessee to the late James Taylor and Edna Marie Brasfield. She was a retired Vice President of Commerce National Bank in Corinth and a member of Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Jennie loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the Lord, and He was first in her life. She loved her church and her church family, high school and college basketball, hiking nature trails and her monthly get together with her special friends before the pandemic hit. Jennie will always be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Bro. Malcolm Garrett of Michie, TN; sons: Mark Garrett of Tupelo, MS, Johnny Johnson of Corinth, MS, and Barry Johnson of Wallace, ID; daughter: Michelle Sagely & husband Tony of Smithville, MS; 7 grandchildren: Kelley Johnson, Brandon Sagely, Justin Sagely, Olivia Sagely, Esten Smykel, Brian Smykel, and Christen Smykel; 2 great-grandchildren; brother: Robert Brasfield & wife Martha of Ramer, TN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her brothers: Roger Reuter and Ronald Claburn. Pallbearers include Tony Sagely, Doug Johnson, Jeremy McDuffy, Jerry Wayne White, Brandon Sagely and Justin Sagely. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jennie Louise Garrett.
