HICKORY FLAT -- Jimmy Garrett, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 A. M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery near New Albany under direction of Glenfield Funeral Home.. Visitation will be on Saturday 9 A. M. until 10 A. M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
