Kenneth Garrett Guntown - Kenneth Garrett, 72, passed away on December 18, 2020 at home peacefully in his sleep from a very short battle of lung cancer. Kenneth was born on Dec. 2, 1948, he was a wonderful father/grandfather, Husband and friend. He enjoyed watching westerns, going to trade days (1st Monday), auctions, squirrel hunting, animals and in his younger years coaching baseball. But most of all he loved his grandchildren related and "adopted." Every child he knew called him Paw Paw and that made him happy. He always had a good word or joke for everyone. He never met a stranger. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church where he was the associate pastor for many years. He was a Marine and Vietnam Veterian. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bud Wheatley officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mellisa Nadine Garrett, children Jennifer Pannell (Tony) Dry Creek, Lisa Garrett Guntown, Jamie Garrett (Jennifer ) Guntown, Grandchildren Tyler Barnett ( Shannon) Alpine, Zach Barnett (Dry Creek), Kenzi Garrett (Guntown), Alexis, Sunnie, Caden Garrett (Guntown), Braxton Tanner, Gracin Tanner (Blue Mountain), brother Dexter Garrett (Betty) Thaxton, sister Ollie Hester (Maurice) Pontotoc, great grandchildren Maleigha, McKinley and many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Pallbearers will be Jamie Garrett, Grady Moore, Logan Moore, Destin Olive, Ryan Sanders, Craig Mask. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Tyler Barnett, Zach Barnett, Caden Garrett, Tony Pannell, Johnny Pannell, Grady Britt, Jerry Hester, Ray Garrett, and Jimmy Wayne Garrett. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Judy Leighann, parents, Birtis and Agnes Garrett, brothers Fenix "Peanut" Garrett, Jim Garrett, Johnny Garrett, Charles Garrett, Felix "Tom" Garrett, sister Mary Anderson, father and mother-n-law Noble and Cora Lee Stegall. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 5 - 8 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
