Pamela Kaye Garrett, 48, departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Blue Springs, MS. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 23, 1971, to Larry and Billie Garrett. Pam was a fierce and loyal friend. She loved to laugh and had the biggest and most beautiful smile. She loved music and especially loved listening to Macey Shea sing. Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Waters Funeral Home. Marti Downs will deliver the message. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Pam leaves behind parts of her heart that live outside her body daughters Emily Latch and Macey Foster and sons Hunter Moore and Weston Foster all of Blue Springs; her partner in life, Wayne Hogue of Blue Springs; mother, Billie Joyce Bethay, father Larry Garret and stepmother, Polly; sisters Lisa Miles (Allen), Christy Dawson and Lorie Trimble all of Booneville; grandson, Tristain Hutcheson of Blue Springs, step-brothers Brian Ross, Mike Ross (Brooke) and Dusty Meyers (Brittany) all of Booneville and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Pam was greeted at heaven's gate by her grandparents William and Bertha Garrett and Eddie and Flora Whitley; a great-nephew Noah Krech and several friends. Pallbearers will be her nephews Jacob Dawson, Josh Bishop, Justin Bishop, Carter Miles, Jabo Miles, Jesse Miles, friends Billy Burnett, Billy Foster, Kyle McCarty, Casey Hutcheson and Tim Yielding. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
