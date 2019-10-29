Barbara Nell "Barb" Garrison, 80, well known resident of the Ripley community and a lifelong Tippah Countian, departed this life on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, where she had been a resident for three years. Funeral Services honoring the life of Barb will at 2 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her much loved pastor, Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Born July 15, 1939 in Prentiss County, she was the daughter of Oscar and O'Dell Reaves Garrison. Her mother died from childbirth and Barb was lovingly raised by Lola and Dewitt Medlin that she called mom and dad. Barb was a graduate of the Buena Vista High School and was a graduate of the Draughon Business School in Memphis. A Christian, Barb was a devoted and faithful member of the Fellowship Baptist Church for much of her life. She participated in many of the church's activities and considered the church her extended family. She possessed a strong work ethic and was an employee of the Biltrite Corporation for 42 years before her retirement. Known as a people person Barb enjoyed being with friends and family. She had a special love for her pet dog (Smutty) and was an active supporter of the Association Society for Prevention of Cruelty of Animals and to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. A visitation for family and friends will be at the Ripley Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2019 from 10:30 AM until service time at 2 PM. Those left to cherish her memories are a sister, Annewalne Roberts of New Albany, a brother, Bob Medlin (Carolyn), two sister-in-laws, Polly Garrison (Billy Mack) and Peggy Garrison (BG), and eighteen loving nieces and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters, Noverta Garrison, B.G., Dennis "Red" Garrison, Billy Mack Garrison, Oretha Thurmond, Geraldine Garner, and Doyce Medlin. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Keith Thurmond, Bobby Roberts, Larry Roberts, Tim McClung, Allen Garner, and Bonnie Reaves. The family request that memorials be directed to the cemetery fund of Fellowship Baptist Church 3680 CR 701, Ripley, MS 38663. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Garrison family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
