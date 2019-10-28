TIPPAH COUNTY -- Barbara Nell Garrison, 80, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:30 AM til 2:00 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery.

