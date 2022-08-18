(Goobertown, Ark.) Bytha Mae Garrison (age 95) was born in Red Bay, AL and passed at her home in Goobertown, AR on Friday, August 12, 2022. Bytha was a long time member of Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro, AR. She worked at Abbott Laboratories for 20 years, then retired from Dupont in Jonesboro as HR Manager. Bytha was a Christian woman who loved the Lord and her church family. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Bytha was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Delma Presley, siblings: Jettie (Presley) Dicks, Flavis Presley, Vela (Presley) Davis, Lola (Presley) Burks, and Grady Presley; son, Marion Harvey Garrison, and husband of 61 years Vaston Harvey Garrison. Bytha is survived by her two daughters, Peggy Templeton (Savannah, TN), and Shirley Timmons (Goobertown, AR) and sister Patsy Pressnall (Zion, IL). She was also blessed with five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at Emerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00. Burial was in Sweet Moments Cemetery in Goobertown, AR. Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
