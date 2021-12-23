Clara Vance Garner Garrison was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend during her 88 years of life. She passed away peacefully at her home in the early hours of Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1933 in Union County, Mississippi to the late James Herman and Velma Fair Garner. She was the widow of William Carrol "W.C" Garrison and together they raised four children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and family time was her passion. Hosting Sunday lunches at her home was a special family event that she looked forward to weekly. She was a master quilter and talented artist. Clara was a member of the Piecemakers quilting club, and she was a member of Union County Homemakers where she was involved in the planning of many local events. She loved spending time reading her Bible and had read it from cover to cover many times, three of those times within the past year. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was viewed as a pillar of her community. Visitation will be on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church from 9:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Will Reedy will officiate. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Judy Kirk (Larry), Brenda Reedy (Larry) and Debbie Jumper (Mitchell); a son, Jerry Garrison; a brother-in-law, James Carter; six grandchildren: Michele Garrison, Will Reedy, Kyle Jumper, Meredith Griffin, Laura Reedy and Meghan Cobb; twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Betty Carter; and a grandson, Anthony Garrison. Pallbearers will be Will Reedy, Kyle Jumper, Danny Cobb, Josh Griffin, Will Stepp, Landon Tutor, Ronnie Carter, Jeff Carter, Drake Cooper and Trace Whitworth. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
