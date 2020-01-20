RED BAY, AL -- Harold Garrison, 84, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 3:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.