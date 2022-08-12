Jimmie Rhea "Jim" Garrison, at the wonderful age of 88, departed this life for his eternal home on August 10, 2022 from his West Tupelo residence. A native Tennessean, Jim was born in Decherd, Tn. on March 7, 1934 to the late Howell B. Garrison and Isabelle Matthews Garrison. He grew up there and graduated High School from Baxter Boarding School in Baxter, Tn. Always a patriotic American, Jim served a tour of duty during the Korean Conflict in the U. S. Army. He received his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee- Memphis. He furthered his education ultimately receiving his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. Jim's first job after receiving his license to practice pharmacy was with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company. In 1961, he was transferred to Tupelo where he became a pharmaceutical sales representative of the Upjohn Company, calling on health care facilities and doctors all over Northeast Miss. He retired from Upjohn in 1990 after more than 30 years. Jim enjoyed providing relief work at area pharmacies and, after retirement, filled many of his days assisting fellow area pharmacists run their businesses. Jim was a likeable soul, enjoyed good conversation and seldom met a stranger. Independent and often strong willed, he lived his life to the fullest and left a legacy of hard work, joy and love for his family. Jim enjoyed his farm where he raised cattle and ran his own sawmill. He loved planing rough sewn lumber into usable wood products. He even spent 12 years building a house on his farm, known as Ole Hickory" where he supplied most of the wood. Jim enjoyed the outdoors including bird and dove hunting and, in earlier years, was a "fair" scratch golfer. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. His first wife, Mary Carol Garrison died on Jan. 10, 1997. He married Patricia Adam "Pat" Garrison in March, 2003. A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow members of the Friendship Sunday school class at St. Luke. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Patricia Adams "Pat" Garrison of Tupelo; a son, Brian Garrison (Elizabeth Garrison) of Chalfont, PA; two daughters, Cheryl Garrison Scott of Tupelo, Sally Garrison Hankins (Ronnie) of Tupelo; a daughter through marriage, Beth Craft of Tupelo; a sister, Jean Garrison Earnest of McKinney, TX; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Scott, PFC Elijah Scott, US Marine Corps, Jenna Wiygul (Chris), Mandi Heavener (Cody), Caroline Garrison, Conner Garrison; and 4 grandchildren through marriage, Abigail, Sarah, Blake and Grace. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Carol Garrison; his parents, Howell and Isabelle Garrison and siblings, H.B. Garrison (Polly, deceased), Tom Garrison (Betty, deceased); and a brother-in-law, Ben Earnest. Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS. 38804; USO, P. O. Box 96860 Washington, D. C. 20077 or to Wounded Warriors, P. O. Box 758561, Topeka, Kansas 66675 Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
