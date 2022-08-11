Jimmie Rhea "Jim" Garrison, at the wonderful age of 88, departed this life for his eternal home on August 10, 2022 from his West Tupelo residence. A native Tennessean, Jim was born in Decherd, Tn. on March 7, l934 to the late Howell B. Garrison and Isabelle Matthews Garrison. He grew up there and graduated High School from Baxter Boarding School in Baxter, Tn. Always a patriotic American, Jim served a tour of duty in Japan in the U.S. Army as the Korean Conflict was ending. He received his Bachelors and Masters of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee - Memphis He furthered his education ultimately receiving his Doctorate of Pharmacy Degree. In l961 after completing Pharmacy shcool, he was transferred to Tupelo where he became a pharmaceutical sales representative for the Upjohn Company. He retired from Upjohn in l989 after more than 30 years. Jim enjoyed working as a relief pharmacist after retirement in several local pharmacies. Jim was a likeable soul, enjoyed good conversation and seldom met a stranger. Independent and often strong willed, he lived his life to the fullest and left a legacy of hard work, joy and love for his family. Jim enjoyed his farm where he raised cattle and crops and operated a sawmill. He even spent 12 years building a house on his farm, known as "Old Hickory" where he sawed a majority of the wood himself. Jim enjoyed the outdoors including bird hunting and, in earlier years, enjoyed golfing. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. His first wife, Mary Carol Garrison died on Jan. 10, l997. He married Patricia Adam "Pat" Garrison in March, 2003. A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow members of the Friendship Sunday school class at St. Luke. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia Adams "Pat" Garrison of Tupelo; a son, Brian Garrison (Elizabeth Jane) of Chalfont, PA; two daughters, Cheryl Garrison Scott of Tupelo, Sally Garrison Hankins (Ronnie) of Tupelo; a daughter through marriage, Beth Craft of Tupelo; a sister, Jean Garrison Earnest of McKinney, TX; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Scott, PFC Elijah Scott (USMC), Jenna Wiygul (Chris), Mandi Heavener (Cody), Caroline Garrison, Conner Garrison; and 2 grandchildren through marriage, Abigail and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Carol Garrison; his parents, Howell and Isabelle Garrison and siblings, H.B. Garrison (Polly, deceased), Tom Garrison (Betty, deceased); and a brother-in-law, Ben Earnest. Jim also was blessed with 5 great grandkids. Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS. 38804; USO, P. O. Box 96860 Washington, D. C. 20077 or to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.