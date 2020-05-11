Joseph "Joe" Wood Garrison, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a 1969 graduate of Algoma High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He worked over 40 years on riverboats, retiring as a Chief Engineer. Joe is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Atkins(Roger), Bartlett, TN and Clara Jean Welch(Glendon), Pontotoc, MS; brother, Danny Walls(Betty Sue), Pontotoc, MS; three nieces; three nephews; eight great nephews; and one great great niece. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lotis and Ruby Wood Garrison; grandparents, Ol and Beulah Stegall Wood and Jesse and Ida Patterson Garrison. A graveside service will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Pallbearers: Joey Atkins, Breck Bedford, Kevin Walls, Delbert Lyons, Glen Owen, and Steve Tutor.
