Linda Faye Garrison, 67, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Covington, TN on November 8, 1952 to the late Benjamin and Mittie Lessell Grant. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. She was self-employed in home decoration sales and in general construction. She loved to cook and travel. Graveside service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Academy Baptist Church Cemetery located in Tippah County at 2251 County Road 700 Blue Mountain, MS 38610. Bro. Andrew Chesteen will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Jerry W. Garrison; two daughters, Angela Garrison, and Ginger Garrison; one son, Dwayne Garrison; one grandson, Tyler Kennon; one great-grandson, Liam Kennon; two sisters, Paula Decanter, and Bernice Berkley; six brothers, Edward Grant, Mike Grant, John Grant, Robert Grant, Roger Grant, and Paul Dean Grant. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Virginia Grant; two brothers, Buddy Grant, and Hebert Grant. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
