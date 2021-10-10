Peggy Jean Harris Garrison passed from this life on October 8, 2021, at the Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee, from end-stage Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.G. Garrison, her parents, John and Mary Harris of Dyess, Arkansas, her siblings, Loretta, Kenneth, Katherine, Kuron, and Keith. Peggy was born in Mississippi County, Arkansas in 1932 as a member of an enormous, loving, and devoted Harris-Herndon Family. She picked cotton in the fields of Dyess, Arkansas until 1941 when her family moved to Kansas City during WWII. She began working at age 12 in a movie theatre to support the household. This resulted in her developing a fierce independent streak. The family returned to Arkansas in 1947. She graduated from Dyess High School in 1949 and married B.G. in 1951. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2013. As a couple they lived in Memphis, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Dodge City, Jackson and Madison, Mississippi. They attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church where Peggy served as the church hostess for 17 years. After her last child graduated from college, Peggy became a well-loved nanny to many lucky families in the Jackson/Madison area. After B.G.'s death, she moved back to Memphis and lived at The Parkview and Trezevant Manor joining Lindenwood Christian Church. At the Parkview she reigned as the scrabble queen and played nearly every day until Alzheimer's robbed her of the ability. She loved her huge Harris-Herndon-Garrison family so much that her idea of a vacation was visiting or entertaining her relatives. Nothing was better than a family reunion! She was feisty, brilliant, loving, and fun. She was an amazing cook and played to win. Describing her character is to describe a woman that lived life to the fullest every day. The disease that took her from us never completely quelled her spirit. She was Peggy till the end. She is survived by her children Glen (Karen) Garrison of Destrehan, Louisiana, Don (Felicia) Garrison of Pickens, Mississippi, and Kathy (Russ) Scott of Memphis, Tennessee. Her pride was her grandchildren, Lacy (Durden) Sharpe, Nick (Jaime) Garrison, Keri Chatham, Phillip (Adrian) Garrison, Lauren Garrison, Will (Paige) Scott and Lily Scott. Her joy was her great- grandchildren, Phillip, Grace, and Allie Sharpe, Karlee Chatham, Chloe Doucet, Wyatt and Bennet Garrison. In lieu of flowers, but please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association so that one day no one will suffer from this devastating disease. There will be a graveside only service at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Ripley, Mississippi on Tuesday, October 8, 2021, at 11 AM. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Garrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
