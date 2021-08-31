Polly Waits Garrison went to her heavenly home, August 27, 2021. She was born on April 21, 1936, in the Mt. Vernon Community in Webster County. Her parents were F.W. Waits and Alma Peeples Waits of Eupora, MS. She was married to Billy Mack Garrison, and they lived in Ashland MS, with their four daughters. They attended Ashland Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Ashland Baptist Church, Ashland, MS. She is survived by four daughters: Angela Garrison Eckburg (Jamie) of Olive Branch, MS, Sondra Garrison Crenshaw (Nathan) of Winona, MS, Lydia Garrison Laster (Drew) of Madison, MS, Ramona Garrison Frye (Jay) of The Woodlands, TX; one brother: Wood D. Waits (Noriko) of Pensacola, FL; one sister: Nancy Doolittle of Cadaretta, MS; eight grandchildren: Justin Crenshaw (Trang) of Charlotte, N.C., Sarah Orr (Griffin) of Ridgeland, MS, Garrison Laster of Madison, MS, McClain Laster of Madison, MS, Trey Milton of The Woodlands, TX, Emma Frye of The Woodlands, TX, Barbour Frye of The Woodlands, TX, Campbell Frye of The Woodlands, TX; one great granddaughter: Quinn Orr of Ridgeland, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
