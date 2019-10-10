83, passed away on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Ms. Annie Mae Garth was born to her late parents, Walter Garth and Emily Brumley on July 17, 1936 in Chickasaw Co. She was retired from the school cafeteria and factory work. Ms. Annie Mae Garth is survived by three daughters; Margaret Hughes , Deborah Garth (Willie C), and Rebecca Garth all of Okolona. Two sons; Robert Garth and Bobby Garth both of Okolona. Three sisters; Sarah Williams (Hurm) of Okolona, Lillie Collins of Okolona, and Barbara Covington of Milwauki, Wisconsin. One brother; Walter Garth, Jr. of Resin, Wisconsin. There are ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Clarks Chapel MBC with Rev. Rendale Hill officiating. The burial will follow at the Clarks Chapel MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
