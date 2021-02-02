73, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, MS. Garfield Thomas Garth Sr. was born to his late parents, George Garth and Letha Jane White-Garth on Aug. 14, 1947 in Aberdeen. Garfield Thomas Garth, Sr. is survived by Six sons; Vincent Hale (Cynthia) of Okolona, Frederick Garth Sr. (Erica) of Aberdeen, Jari Garth (Nicole) of Tupelo, Garfield Garth, Jr. (Amanda) of Aberdeen, Audrey Garth (Chelisa Robinson) of Saltillo), Tauris Johnson (Brittany) of Okolona. Two sisters; Mary Lucille Garth of Aberdeen and Lillie Simmons of Okolona. Two brothers; Earlie Garth, Sr. (Cassie) of Aberdeen and Raymond Garth of Okolona. There are 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Garfield T. Garth, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Garth. Daughter; Sharon Garth. Mother; Letha Jane White Garth. Father; George Garth. Two brothers; Sidney Garth, Sr. and George Garth, Jr. One sister; Betty Jean Ward and sister-in-law, Laura Elaine Garth. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial.Face masks are required. The service will be on Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 at Mount Olive MBC with Rev. Steven Walker officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

