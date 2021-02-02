73, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, MS. Garfield Thomas Garth Sr. was born to his late parents, George Garth and Letha Jane White-Garth on Aug. 14, 1947 in Aberdeen. Garfield Thomas Garth, Sr. is survived by Six sons; Vincent Hale (Cynthia) of Okolona, Frederick Garth Sr. (Erica) of Aberdeen, Jari Garth (Nicole) of Tupelo, Garfield Garth, Jr. (Amanda) of Aberdeen, Audrey Garth (Chelisa Robinson) of Saltillo), Tauris Johnson (Brittany) of Okolona. Two sisters; Mary Lucille Garth of Aberdeen and Lillie Simmons of Okolona. Two brothers; Earlie Garth, Sr. (Cassie) of Aberdeen and Raymond Garth of Okolona. There are 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Garfield T. Garth, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Garth. Daughter; Sharon Garth. Mother; Letha Jane White Garth. Father; George Garth. Two brothers; Sidney Garth, Sr. and George Garth, Jr. One sister; Betty Jean Ward and sister-in-law, Laura Elaine Garth. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial.Face masks are required. The service will be on Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 at Mount Olive MBC with Rev. Steven Walker officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.