On September 12, 2021, the Lord called Michael Wayne Garvin home. Known to most as Mike, he was born July 25, 1955. Those left to mourn him include his beloved wife and soulmate of 45 years, Diane Livingston Garvin; his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Derek Garvin (m. Amanda Burcham) and Christopher Shane Garvin (m. Amy McDaniel). Mike leaves behind a special legacy of cherished grandchildren: Audrianna, Aidan, Braxton, Michael Peyton, Makenzie, Libby, and Isabella. His sisters include Patti Garvin Timbes (m. Ronnie Timbes) and Debbie Garvin Tubb (m. Greg Tubb). He was preceded in death by his older brother, Terry Garvin (m. Rebecca Todd), and his parents, Billie Garvin and Velma Walker Garvin. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. After retiring from Parker Hannifin in computer networking, Mike enjoyed genealogy, organizing family reunions, photography, working for his community on the housing board, being involved in the neighborhood watch, fixing computers, woodwork, working voting polls, cooking, camping, traveling adventures, videography, golf, Saints football with Derek, and Alabama football with Shane. Funeral services will be 4 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Nathan Harrison and Dr. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Michael will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include; Mitch Johnson, Jamie Gamble, Tommy Shields, Greg Tubb, Ronnie Timbes, Barry Gray, Tim Garvin, John Mills, Mike Kelly and Benson Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Pisgah FW Baptist Church, % Ricky Johnson , 150 CR 1101, Booneville MS 38829. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.