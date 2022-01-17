William Allen Gary, M.D., beloved Lee County family physician for over 40 years, departed this life for his life in eternity in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, from North Miss. Medical Center. Bill, as his closest friends and family called him, was born in Memphis, Tn. on June 22, 1933 to the late Oscar Knox Gary, Sr. and Mary Ann Wray Gary. He was educated in, the, public schools there, graduated from Memphis State University and received his medical education from the University of Tennessee Medical School. Prior to his formal education, Bill served from 1952-1956 in the U. S. Air Force honorably discharging as Staff Sergeant. His first practice was in Truman, Ark. He and his late wife, Sara Evans Gary, returned to her native Lee County and Dr. Gary practiced many years with the late Rudd Robinson, M.D. at the Saltillo Clinic. He eventually established the Plantersville Clinic and spent over three decades treating and healing his friends and neighbors. Doc had a pleasant disposition, a genuine interest in his patients and was beloved by many. Doc was later Director of the Emergency Room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-New Albany. His last medical duty was doing flight physicals before he completely retired from medical practice. Along the way, Doc became a farmer and partner in an airport near his home in the Union Community south of Plantersville. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 182, was an avid golfer in the last years and enjoyed boating and gardening especially his rose bushes. He and June were members of Allen's Chapel United Methodist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held today at 11 AM Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo with his pastor, Rev. Russell Fletcher, officiating. Burial will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter. Survivors include his wife, June Gary of Mooreville; his children: Susan Gary Lemmons (Bob) of Aberdeen; William A. "Bill" Gary, Jr. (Tina) of Fulton, Diane Gary "D.D." Wood (Tommy) of Plantersville; his bonus children includes Lisa Jetton (Jack) of Aberdeen, James Clayton Jr. (Tammy) of Mooreville and Christi Allen (Earnest) of Byhalia; his grandchildren includes Kaitlyn Weaver, William A. (Trey) Gary,III, Bobby Lemmons, Bill Lemmons, Sara Wood, Jesse Wood, Joni Wood, Noah Wood, Gage Wood, Izzy Wood, Torah Wood, Bella Wood and Daniel Wood; his bonus grandchildren: Clayton Angle, Chasitiy Trotter, Caleb Angle, Presley Allen, Justin Clayton, Lauren Clayton. His brother, Emery Gary (Missie) of Amory and 2 sisters; Belle Gary Wallace (Rodney) Houston, Tx. Frances Gary Bello of Tampa, Florida; great grand children includes: Case, Adelyn, Callie, Sadie and Maryn Gary, Carli Carwile, Jake Farrar, Ryder Farrar, Nora Clayton, Skylar Clayton, Sawyer Clayton. Dr. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; Oscar Knox Gary, Sr. and Mary Ann Gary, his first wife and mother of his children; Sara Evans Gary in 2002; his brother, Knox Gary, Jr. and sister, Rose Erin Gary. Memorials may be made to Allen Chapel United Methodist Church, 186 Road 1310, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
