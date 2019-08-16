Verna Dean Gasaway, 61, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born November 8, 1957, to J. D. and Wanda Hicks Sturdivant. She was a factory worker in the Scottsboro, Alabama, area before her retirement. She enjoyed hiking, camping, and going to yard sales. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Gene O'Brian officiating. Burial will be in the Joel Cemetery at Dennis. Survivors include one daughter, Vickie Lynn Waddle (Jason Fikes); one brother, John Sturdivant (Sherry) of Ryan's Well; one sister, Linda Peaser (David) of Fulton; and two grandchildren, Austin Dill and Zachary Dill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Gasaway; an infant daughter; two sisters, Sandra Sturdivant and Patricia Humphrey; and her father and mother. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Gasaway family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

