Franklin J.B. Gasaway, 84, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was retired as a business owner. He was a member of Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 49-1/2 years - Helen Fennel Gasaway; three daughters - Linda Moore (Alan) McCalla, AL, Joan Morrow (Tommy) and Brenda Mann (Mark) all of Red Bay, AL; one son- Jason Gasaway, Atlanta, GA; one brother - J.E. Gasaway (Marilyn) Red Bay, AL; two sisters - Mary Rawson, Red Bay, AL and Kathryn Hammock (Oneal) Fairview, MS; six granddaughters - Haley Taylor (Trevor) Bella Vista, AR, Mollie Moore, Phenix City, AL, Allison Morrow, Mobile, AL, Megan Rogers (Jonathon) Hot Springs, AR, Kloie Keeton (Casey), Red Bay, AL and Magan Mann, Nashville, TN; three grandsons - Jay Michael Woods (Tiffany) Slidell, LA, Jeremy Woods, Birmingham, AL and Briley Mills, Red Bay, AL; three great-grandsons - Mason Taylor, Aiden Woods and Gabriel Woods; two great-granddaughters - Aubrey Petree and Kaylie Laine; a host of nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Vera Mae Gasaway. Pallbearers will be Briley Mills, Jeremy Woods, Jay Michael Woods, Jason Gasaway and Casey Keeton. Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathon Rogers. Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 12-2 p.m.at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
